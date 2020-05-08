Looking to ride? RVA bike shop has wheels arriving daily

(WRIC) — Call it biker’s intuition.

Bill Agee of Agee’s Bicycle Company had a feeling that locals would bein search of bicycles as they look for time-consuming activities during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We kind of got the early indication of what was about to happen,” Agee said. “So we put in massive orders.”

Larger stores where bike inventory isn’t in high demand have a limited supply of bikes, Agee says. So riders encountering empty bike racks at stores can turn to an RVA staple for a new ride.

“In a big box store where they don’t depend on bicycles, they didn’t catch up on what was happening with supply,” added Agee, who says his store still in good shape thanks to early orders. “All suppliers are showing sold out. But that doesn’t account for the bikes that are on order.”

According to Agee, his store has bikes arriving daily. Their shelves aren’t as full as usual, but if locals are looking for a bike, they may have to wait a few days as opposed to a few weeks.

“At this point, we are building to order,” Agee said. “They come in, we determine what size, color they need. What model. And we build it for them. Which is taking about two days.”

