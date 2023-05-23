RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Richmond Police Department sent a release sent to university faculty just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23 to tell them that a peacock had been seen on campus and in nearby neighborhoods.

URPD has received complaints of aggressive behavior, which caused minor injuries.

“Please do not approach the peacock, attempt to feed it or get close to it,” URPD wrote. “Keep a safe distance and the peacock should not feel threatened.”

URPD is working with Animal Control and wildlife officials on how to best keep both the bird and community safe.

If you see the peacock, call URPD at 804-289-8911.