HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two lottery tickets bought in Virginia won $1 million in the Powerball and Bank a Million drawings Saturday night.

The Virginia Lottery said the Bank a Million ticket is worth $1 million after taxes and was purchased at Tobacco Zone — located at 78 S. Airport Dr. in Highland Springs. The top prizes — $1 million, $500,000 and $250,000 — in Bank a Million are calculated so that winners receive the prize amount after federal and state tax withholdings, according to the Virginia Lottery.

Another winning ticket purchased in Virginia was a Powerball ticket, which was bought at Sting-Ray’s restaurant and gas station — located at 26507 Lankford Highway in Cape Charles on the Eastern Shore, according to the Virginia Lottery. The ticket matched the first five numbers and missed only the Powerball number, which means the ticket missed hitting the jackpot by only one number.

Winners have 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize. The Virginia Lottery advised that winners should immediately sign the back of their tickets to establish ownership.

The Virginia Lottery said stores that sold the winning tickets each receive a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery.