Loudon woman diagnosed with COVID-19 warns others to take virus seriously

LOUDON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Amy Bobchek has shared her story after being one of 167 confirmed positive for coronavirus in Loudon County.

Bobchek took a business trip to New York for a few days in early March, but is now recovering in her home from COVID-19.

“I did a ton of sanitizing — I had wipes in my hand. I was being as careful as I thought I could be, but the best case is I got it up there,” Bobchek said.

Bobchek began feeling sick after returning from New York from Virginia. She felt fatigue followed by a fever. She soon began losing her sense of smell and taste and isolated herself at home after being afraid of spreading the virus to her loved ones.

“Fortunately, no one had developed any symptoms, but we were worried about that. My mother is elderly and my husband suffers from asthma. I never really felt that bad. I felt very fatigued,” Bobchek said. “There were two days early in the journey that I just could not get out of bed.”

She said the worst days are behind her, but urges people to take the coronavirus more seriously. Bobchek plans to remain at home until April 10th because of doctor’s orders.

“You could be lucky like me that does not require hospitalization or has a tragic ending, but you may give it to someone who isn’t as lucky as I have been or you might be,” Bobchek said.

