Louisa, Amelia County School students head back for the first day of school

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Students in Louisa and Amelia counties are waking up to the first day of school today!

As students get ready for the day, they will need to bring masks. Both school districts are requiring them, regardless of vaccination status.

Here are some back-to-school reminders:

Louisa County:

Masks will be required, but breaks will be available to students throughout the day and students and staff will not be required to wear one outside.

The district will conduct daily health checks for all students and staff. Families are also expected to perform daily health checks at home before leaving for the day.

Hallway markers will be used to help with social distancing.

If students or staff have a fever, they will need to be symptom-free for 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication before returning to school.

LCPS is offering in-person and virtual learning. Students hoping to switch from one learning model to another may do so on a case by case basis. To request a change, parents should contact their school’s administrator.

More questions can be answered on the schools COVID-19 FAQs document.

Amelia County: