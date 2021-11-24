Louisa County announces dates and details for Christmas Festival, holiday events

LOUISA, Va (WRIC) — The town of Louisa and Louisa County have announced the dates and times, as well as additional details, for their Christmas Festival and parade, and other holiday events.

Louisa’s festivities will begin Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. with the 10th annual lighting of the Louisa Christmas tree. The event will feature musical performances, Christmas caroling and ornaments that can be decorated by attendees.

The festivities will continue into Dec. 4 with the Louisa Christmas Festival and Parade. The craft festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the parade, with the theme this year being classic Christmas characters, will kick off at noon.

Louisa County encourages groups and organizations from around the area to participate in the parade. Participation is free and anyone interested can download a registration form online.

On Dec. 11 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. the Betty Queen Center will be hosting the 17th annual breakfast with Santa. Space for this event is limited and those interested in attending need to pre-register through lcprt.activityreg.com.

Louisa’s Hometown Holiday, managed by the Louisa County Department of Parks and Recreation and the Louisa County Chamber of Commerce, will take place through the holiday season. The event will encourage residents to “Shop Louisa” by promoting business specials and raffles held by local businesses. Businesses can sign up to participate in Hometown Holiday for free at lovelouisa.org.