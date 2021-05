LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is updating its list of residents who have livestock.

If you own any of the animals on the list below, authorities are asking you to fill out an online form:

cows

horses

chickens

The sheriff’s office said they like to keep a record in case an animal ever breaks loose or jeopardizes the safety of the owner and community.

Anyone with livestock can register the animal on the Louisa County website.