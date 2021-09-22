Louisa County Fire and EMS receives over $2 million in FEMA grants for wellness programs

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Louisa County’s fire and EMS departments were awarded a $2.3 million grant for health and wellness programs.

The grants, three in total, are issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The funds will support programs for both the volunteer and career members of the department.

Statistics show firefighters have a higher risk than the general population of developing diseases like cancer.

Money will also be used for increased training, equipment and to establish a college scholarship fund.