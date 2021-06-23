Louisa County Fire and EMS use kiddie pool to manage fuel leak

Louisa County Fire and EMS tends to fuel leak with kiddy pool. (Photo: Louisa County Department of Fire and EMS)

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Louisa County Department of Fire and EMS got creative using an inflatable kiddie pool to manage a fuel leak on Tuesday.

The department said they responded to a diesel fuel leak at about 4 p.m. on I-64 West.

In photos posted on Facebook, crews are seen tending to the leaking saddle tank with a children’s inflatable pool. An official with the department said they use these to catch the contents of leaking fuel because they are cheaper than ones specifically made for fire and EMS departments and fit easily on trucks.

The fuel was then transferred to an overpack drum and disposed of properly. The department said the entire incident took about an hour for crews to handle.

“We do a lot more than just Fire & EMS,” Chief Robert Dubé said in a tweet.