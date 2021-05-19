Louisa County High School celebrates graduates during socially distanced ceremony

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Graduation season officially kicked off today in Central Virginia.

Louisa County Public Schools was one of the first school districts in the Commonwealth to host an in-person graduation ceremony Wednesday morning.

The graduates took part in a socially distant ceremony at Jungle Stadium, located across the street from their now alma mater, Louisa County High School.

Everyone in attendance was required to wear a face mask and maintain six feet of distance upon entering the venue.

Each graduate was given four tickets to distribute due to the coronavirus pandemic. Once guests were inside the stadium, they were kept 10 feet apart.

School leaders asked attendees not to gather before, during or after the ceremony and provided the guest with instructions on how to exit the venue once the graduation ended.

County officials were posted along entrances checking the temperature of guests who also had to complete a health screening at home prior to arriving for Wednesday’s order of events.

The entire ceremony can be found on the Louisa County Public Schools YouTube account.

Louisa County Public Schools was one of the first districts within the state to offer in-person options for students to return to school back in August 2020.