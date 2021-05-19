Louisa County Public Schools prepare for in-person graduation

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Graduation season officially kicks off Wednesday in Central Virginia.

Louisa County Public Schools is one of the first schools in the Commonwealth to host an in-person graduation ceremony.

Graduates will receive their diplomas at the Jungle Stadium across from the Louisa County High School in a socially distanced format.

All attendees, including graduates, need to wear a mask and maintain six feet of distance when entering the stadium.

Those entering ‘The Jungle’ will also be given a temperature check. Families are also asked to conduct a health screening at home before attending.

Once inside the stadium, parties will be kept 10 feet apart and each graduate is allowed up to four guests.

School leaders are also emphasizing the importance of making sure groups don’t congregate before, during or after the ceremony. The district will provide clear directions for families to exit the stadium in a staggered fashion once the ceremony is over.

The district was one of the first in the Commonwealth to offer an in-person learning option back in August.

Louisa County High School’s graduation ceremony is slated to begin at 10 a.m.