Louisa County hosted their first division-wide prep rally in 2017. (Courtesy of Louisa County Public Schools)

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Students at Louisa County Public Schools spent their day learning together — but it wasn’t in the classroom. Over 5,000 of the district’s students gathered in the high school’s football stadium for a pep rally — but for kindness.

The Rally4Kindness featured guest speakers, skydivers, band and cheer, games, dance competitions and even a music concert.

Louisa High School graduates Brandon Smith — who played for the Carolina Panthers — and Kaleb Smith — who plays football at Notre Dame — also sent in videos.

The first division-wide pep rally was held in 2017.