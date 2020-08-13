Louisa County Public Schools start school today; Here’s a look at their hybrid model

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Students in Louisa County are returning to school today. As we know with COVID-19, the first day of school will look different this year.

Louisa County Public School Board gave parents the option of choosing a blended model for their children, with in-person and virtual classes or a fully virtual option.

In the blended learning model, students attend in-person classes two days a week, either Monday and Thursday or Tuesday and Friday. On the days students are not in school, their classes are virtual.

On Wednesdays the school buildings will be sanitized. There are a number of safety measures to try and slow the spread of COVID-19. In classrooms, students will be seated at least six feet apart. Students and staff are required to wear face coverings anytime they are inside a school building or on a bus.

Daily health screenings are also provided and clear barriers have been installed in high traffic areas. Meals will also be served in classrooms and students will get on and off the bus while practicing social distancing.

Students who chose the fully virtual option will have until August 26 to switch over to the blended model. After that, they have to compete a semester before switching to in-person classes. Students can switch to fully virtual learning at any time.