Louisa County Public Schools welcomes 2 new electric school buses

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Louisa County Public Schools now has two electric school buses in their fleet.
LCPS welcomed the buses on Tuesday. The school district is one of the first school divisions to receive electric buses as part of Dominion Energy’s Electric School Bus Program.
Dominion Energy announced in 2020 that they were working to reduce the number of school buses on Virginia’s roads by helping school districts to replace them with cleaner, more efficient electric buses.
