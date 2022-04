LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Louisa County Public Schools will be holding a job fair, Saturday, April 30.

The job fair will take place at Louisa County High School, 757 Davis Highway from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Louisa will be holding on-site interviews, after holding the event virtually the past few years.

The county’s school system will be hiring Teachers, Mechanics, Custodians, Bus Drivers, Cafeteria Workers, and Instructional Assistants.