Louisa County Sheriff’s Office delivering prescriptions to at-risk residents during COVID-19 outbreak

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office will be pick up and deliver prescription medication for residents who are at a higher risk for catching COVID-19.

People who are high risk include people who are 65-years-old and older, pregnant women, and those with underlying medical conditions that include heart disease, diabetes, lung disease, HIV and asthma.

“I hope this helps stop the spread in some small way,” said Sheriff Donnie Lowe.

If you qualify, you can do the following steps to participate:

Call your pharmacy and refill your prescription. Pay for your prescription over the phone. Tell your pharmacist that a Louisa County Sheriff’s Office Deputy will be picking it up. Find out when the prescription will be ready for pick-up Call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 540-967-1234 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tell them your name, address, phone number and date of birth. Tell them the name of your pharmacy and date and time when your prescription(s) will be ready. A member of the sheriff’s office will contact you when your medication is ready to be dropped off The recipient shows the deputy a valid photo ID and sign for the prescription.

Lowe asked people be patient with the department as they start the service up.

