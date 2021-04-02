Louisa County Sheriff’s Office launches active shooter preparedness program

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Louisa County residents interested in learning what to do in case of an active shooter should join LCSO SHIELD.

LCSO SHEILD is a community program launched by the Louisa County Sheriff’s Department. The department said the program will serve as a bridge of communication.

Members will be trained on what to do in an active shooter incident, recognizing suspicious activity and how to make their home, business or community safer.

“SHIELD members will be able assist our officers during incidents that occur in their community, providing information to our officers of any related suspicious activity in their neighborhood,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post.

Members will also receive alerts and notifications about major incidents, police activity and events that are happening in and around our county.

If you would like to apply for the program, CLICK HERE.

