Louisa County teacher set for 50-mile run to help students

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A teacher in Louisa County is going the extra mile, once again, to help her students.
Katherine Fletcher will run 50 miles from Louisa County High School to the State Capitol in Richmond to raise money for scholarships.
Fletcher will start her run at 11 p.m. on February 17 and finish around 10:30 a.m. the next morning.
In 2018, Fletcher ran 100 miles in 24 hours to raise money for her school division.
