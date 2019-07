LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said they have received numerous complaints of drivers speeding in certain areas of the county.

To try and encourage drivers to slow down, deputies will begin increased speed enforcement.

Deputies say they are stepping up patrols these routes:

Route 522

Route 605

Route 208

Route 652

Deputies ask the public to be mindful of speeding, wearing seat belts, and no texting while driving.