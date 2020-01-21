Louisa County

Skip to content
8News
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime
Traffic
Taking Action: 8News Investigates
Virginia News
U.S. & World
Politics
Capitol Connection
D.C. Bureau
Consumer Alerts
What’s Trending?
Weird News
8News En Español
Send a news tip to iReport8
Top Stories
Hillside Courts community mourns three-year old Sharmar, Jr.
Top Stories
Man accused of trying to pay prostitute with hamburger caught in police sting
Man goes into ‘dad mode’ to help 6-year-old viciously attacked by Rottweiler at golf course
Man accused of cutting aunt’s dog in half with chainsaw
Kobe and Gigi Bryant mural in Austin vandalized again with word ‘rapist’
Weather
Today’s Outlook
Live VIPIR Radar
Hourly & 7-Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Closings and Delays
Report a Closing
Tracking the Tropics
Weather Cams
Weather Alerts
SPECIAL REPORT: Path of Destruction
SUBMIT: 8News School Kids of the Day
Video
Video Center
Livestream 8News
Live Breaking News
TV Listings
Digital Desk
8News Digital Exclusives
GMR Minute
8News En Español
Border Report Tour
Great 8 Weekend Events
Lottery
Horoscopes
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
Community
Home for the Holidays
Positively Richmond
Community Calendar
Great 8 Weekend Events
In-Studio Interviews
Richmond Nights
Richmond ‘History Makers’
Better Future Fund
Showcase Richmond
Sports
The Big Game
Chase for the Championship
Big Race Daytona
Washington Redskins
Celebrating the STU: VCU Siegel Center’s 20th Anniversary
8Sports Blitz
Experts
Real Estate Expert
Home Generator Expert
Hospice Care Expert
Wood Floor Refinishing
Contests
Remarkable Women
Pro Football Challenge
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Contact Us
Intern With 8News
Download the free 8News and StormTracker 8 mobile apps!
8News is on Alexa!
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Authorities seeking driver after fatal hit-and-run on Hull Street
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
Pedestrian struck while trying to cross I-95 in Petersburg
2
of
/
2
Louisa County
Louisa 5-year-old creates a board game, hoping to raise money for animals in Australia’s wildfires
StormTracker 8
Trending Stories
Kobe’s dad Joe Bryant seen for first time since son, granddaughter’s deaths
Coronavirus or common cold? How to tell the difference
VADOC ends practice of strip searching children
Homicide investigation opened after Hopewell man found dead on street
Chiefs rally to beat 49ers in Super Bowl, franchise’s first championship in 50 years
Don't Miss
Farmville woman reunites with officers who saved her from burning car: ‘You are my angels’
Celebrating Richmond History Makers: Here are this year’s 6 honorees
WRIC.com Digital Exclusives
8News welcomes John Rogers to the ‘Good Morning Richmond’ anchor desk
More Don't Miss
Local Events