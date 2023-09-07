LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A deadly crash is under investigation after a woman was killed in a crash on Route 22.
State Police said deputies responded to the single-vehicle crash involving a 2002 Honda Civic located in the 12000 block of Route 22 at 11:13 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6.
Police said Hayley Briance Lam, 18, of Bumpass, was driving the Honda eastbound on Route 22 when she ran off the road to the right and hit a utility pole.
Lam died from her injuries at the scene. Police said she was wearing her seatbelt.
Virginia State Police said the crash remains under investigation.