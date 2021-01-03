$2.6 million construction project to last through December in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A nearly year-long construction project in Louisa County begins Monday, affecting drivers traveling on Davis Highway (Route 22/208) and School Bus Road (Route 767).

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), the $2.6 million safety improvement project will be complete by Dec. 15, 2021.

In 2015, Louisa County applied for SMART SCALE funding to relocated School Bus Road from its existing alignment to create a four-way intersection at Davis Highway and Chalk Level Road (Route 625), according to a release.

There are two adjacent stop-controlled T-intersections with no turn lanes on Davis Highway, which VDOT officials say is a safety concern.

Between July 2011 and June 2016, there were reportedly 28 total crashes with 19 people injured on Davis Highway in the area of the two intersections. Of those crashes, VDOT says 15 were classified as rear-end collisions.

The new four-way intersection, being constructed by VDOT contractor Chemung Contracting Corp. of Mitchells, will allow for left and right turning lanes to be added on Davis Highway. According to a release, paved shoulders will also be added as a safety feature for bicyclists.

VDOT officials say Davis Highway will be shifted south slightly to avoid impacts to the railroad and to allow enough space for a tractor-trailer on Chalk Level Road to wait safely for a passing train without impacting traffic on Davis Highway.

According to a release, contruction will require periodic lane closures.

Drivers should be alert for crews and construction vehicles near the travel lanes, and expect lane shifts and flagging operations on weekdays.