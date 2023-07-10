LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that seriously injured two members of the Mineral Volunteer Fire Department when the fire engine they were in ran off the road and hit a tree.

Officials say it was raining when a firetruck carrying two members of the Mineral Volunteer Fire Department left the station just before 3 p.m. Sunday, July 9 to respond to a call for a structure fire. State Police said on the way to the call, the 2002 engine ran off the road and hit a tree in the area of 2363 Peach Grove Rd. in Louisa County.

During the crash, a 20-year-old woman — a volunteer firefighter from Fredericksburg — was ejected from the truck. Officials say she was flown by med-flight to UVA University Hospital in Charlottesville where she was left fighting for her life due to serious, life-threatening injuries.

The firefighter driving the truck, a 39-year-old man from Culpeper, was taken to the hospital in an ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

As of Monday morning, the Louisa County Fire Department said one of the victims of the crash had been released from the hospital, and the other remained in the hospital in stable condition. State Police said both were wearing their seatbelts during the crash.

“Our hearts are with the Mineral Volunteer Fire Department right now,” a spokesperson for Virginia State Police told 8News.

This crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Division I Crash Reconstruction Team.