LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 34-year-old man died after being found with a gunshot wound by deputies from the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 3:46 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, deputies responded to the 2100 block of S. Spotswood Trail near the Trevilians Elementary School in Louisa County for a reported shooting.

While on the way to the scene, deputies were told that the victim was breathing, but not awake or talking, the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies arrived, they found a 34-year-old white man with an apparent gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and will be taken to the Medical Examiner, the sheriff’s office said in a release at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

After an investigation, the sheriff’s office said it was determined that the man was brought to this location seeking medical attention and that the shooting had occurred at another location several miles away.

The investigation also found that the person who fired the shot was known to the victim.

The incident appears to be isolated, with no ongoing threat to the community, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Louisa County Sherriff’s Criminal Investigation Division Unit at 540-967-1234.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.