50-year-old man who drowned in Lake Anna Sunday identified

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies in Louisa County say the man who drowned in Lake Anna last Sunday has been identified.

Nathaniel R. Mines, 50 of Alexandria, was on a small flotation draft when deputies say the wind blew him “a considerable distance from his boat.”

RELATED CONTENT:

“He left the flotation and attempted to swim back to the boat. He was observed changing his mind and attempting to return to the raft, when he went under and his friends lost sight of him,” the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office added.

Preliminary information by witnesses said they had lost sight of Mines after he was seen swimming around the islands off of Duerson Point.

Mines’ body was later recovered by the Spotsylvania County Dive Team.

LATEST HEADLINES: