Companies unveil plan to bring broadband service to Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three companies are joining together to provide a much needed service in rural communities.

Louisa County leaders met with representatives of Dominion Energy, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative and Firefly Fiber Broadband at Louisa County High School Monday.

The companies are making a collective effort to provide fiber broadband county-wide in the next four years.

Joseph Woomer, Vice President of Grid and Technical Solutions with Dominion Energy, said even before the pandemic, “Broadband was essential. Virginia rural communities can no longer do without it.”

The companies plan to install internet hotspots all over the county allowing every household and business faster and reliable internet access.

They are in phase one of the project meaning the companies are mapping out a blueprint and feasibility study with county leaders.

By phase 3 construction should begin. Crews expect to complete the work by the end of 2025.

Louisa County Supervisor and member of the Broadband Authority, Fitzgerald Barnes said, “Those are things that broke my heart. Watching kids trying to do homework and people trying to download work and have to go to the local McDonalds.”

Perry Hopkins is a Louisa County High School student. He said he had to rely on other places to do his school work and access the web.

“Our Internet is not so reliable,” he said.

“I had to go to the sheetz in Louisa or the McDonald’s and just sit in parking lot and do work, so it’s been stressful at times.”

Hopkins is excited for the broadband roll out, because this could be beneficial for his sophomore brother.

More people are working from home during the pandemic and this plan could make a difference for them and their children.

Deborah Coles has grandchildren enrolled in the Louisa County Public Schools District.

“This puts everyone on an even playing field and I think the impact would be phenomenal,” she said.

She thanked everyone involved with the plan.

Rachel Jones, a parent of students in the school district, said patience during the next few years will be rewarding for residents and businesses.

“Today’s news was just phenomenal. This would put Louisa ahead,” she said.