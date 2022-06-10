LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– A family man was shot and killed this past weekend and his alleged girlfriend is facing a murder charge in connection to his death.

According to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Belle Meade Road in Bumpass in the early morning hours of the morning on Sunday, June 5. Deputies arrived on the scene at 12:20 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, deputies found 59-year-old Melvin Hansen with a gunshot wound. Hansen was pronounced dead at the scene.

(Photo courtesy of Melvin Hansen’s Family, Caitlin Baskfield, Heather Hastings and Wesley Hansen)

Hansen’s loved ones said he and his alleged killer, Jacqueline Bledsoe, were in a romantic relationship. According to Hansen’s family, Bledsoe was his on-and-off-again girlfriend.

Heather Hastings, Hansen’s daughter, describes her father as ‘outgoing and energetic.’

“It’s been a grueling process. It’s the most awful thing that I think I’ve ever experienced so far in my life to have my dad taken from me like this,” Hastings said. “It’s unfair. It wasn’t warranted.”

Hastings told 8News, that she and her siblings had only just lost their mother 17 months prior.

“Now, my children don’t have any grandparents,” Hastings said.

Wesley Hansen, Melvin Hansen’s son, said he was at the creek with his stepdaughter when he got a phone call from his older brother. His brother told him over the phone that his father had been shot and that ‘Jackie shot him.’

The gruesome details surrounding the case, caused Hansen’s younger family members to leave the courtroom in Bledsoe’s hearing this morning.

“It’s not something you should have to see,” said Hansen.





(Photos: Rachel Keller, 8News)

Both the Louisa County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and Bledsoe’s defense attorney, Reed Amos, declined to comment.

Bledsoe was denied bond.

“Today was a win, and I’m hoping it’s a win the entire time because anyone that can do something like this doesn’t deserve to be out here with you and I,” said Hastings.

Jacqueline Bledsoe (Courtesy of Louisa County Sheriff’s Office)

Amos said the defense will appeal. That court date is set for June 27. In addition, Bledsoe is expected in court on July 11.

In the meantime, Hansen’s family is organizing a fundraiser in his memory to be held in the near future.

Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said that detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Scene Units are still in the process of interviewing and collecting evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office CID Unit at 540-967-1234 or anonymously at Louisa Crime Solvers at 800-346-1466. All Crime Solvers calls are confidential. Callers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.