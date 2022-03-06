MINERAL, Va (WRIC) — The Louisa County Department of Fire and EMS, along with the Mineral Volunteer Fire Department and other nearby departments put out a brush fire that spread to about 15 acres outside of Mineral.

The fire started near Inside Auto Parts on Pendleton Road, about three miles south of Mineral.

According to a tweet from Louisa County Fire Chief Robert Dubé, fire crews from Louisa, Orange, Fluvanna, Spotsylvania, Hanover, Goochland and Albemarle all came to assist with putting out the fire.