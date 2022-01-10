Free hot lunch for Louisa County’s winter storm ‘snow heroes’ tomorrow

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — For thousands of people, nights were spent without heat and electricity after last week’s snowstorm in Louisa County. Even to this day, thousands are still without power.

People all across the county have stepped up to help — from power company staff and snow removal workers to public safety personnel.

To help give recognition to these people, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office shared a post about an organized “Snow Hero Lunch” to give drive-thru hot meals for all who assisted the community during the winter storm.

The event is hosted by The Point VA to show thanks to these ‘snow heroes,’ and the lunches will be given out from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11 at Triangle Plaza on 501 E. Main Street.