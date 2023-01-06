LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The sole federally qualified health center in Louisa County will be closed for at least two months after a flood ravaged the inside of the healthcare center.

CVHS Louisa (formerly known as Health & Wellness Center of Louisa) was flooded by a ruptured pipe on Dec. 27. The health center is located at 115 Jefferson Highway, Suite 9, Louisa, and will reportedly be closed for at least two months while clean ups and repairs are performed.

The health center offers medical, behavioral health and dental care to anyone and everyone in Louisa County and surrounding areas, and has hundreds of patients.

“CVHS Louisa is still offering telehealth appointments for medical, behavioral health and dental services,” the release stated. “Meanwhile, leadership staff are working hard at exploring options for some in-person services during this restoration period.”

Patients are advised to be on the lookout for updates on possible in-person services and the restoration timeline.

Those needing assistance with scheduling telehealth appointments are told to call CVHS Louisa’s Practice Manager, Shelly Bunn, at 540-967-9401, Ext. 25100.