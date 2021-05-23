‘I never thought I would be a victim’: Recovered Louisa pastor says our battle with COVID-19 may not be over

Pastor Robert Christmas and family sit outside at a drive-by celebration after he survived COVID-19. (Photo: 8News Reporter Sabrina Shutters)

LOUISA COUNTY, Va (WRIC) – One Louisa pastor is home after spending months in the hospital’s intensive care unit battling COVID-19.

Dozens of people came out to Christmas Road Sunday afternoon for a drive-by celebration including a school bus in honor of Pastor Robert Christmas, who miraculously survived the virus.

Dozens of cars lined up Sunday along Christmas Road to celebrate one Louisa pastor who survived COVID-19. (Photo: 8News Reporter Sabrina Shutters)

In January, Pastor Christmas, who preaches at First Bible Way Church in Louisa, woke up one morning and knew something was wrong when he felt weak on one side of his body.

He was taken by ambulance to UVA Health where he was put on a ventilator two days later.

After coming off the ventilator, starting dialysis treatment and going through rehabilitation, he said God is the reason he’s alive to see the celebration Sunday.

His wife was with him every day in the hospital, and Pastor Christmas said there was one day where he thought he may not make it.

“I told her my arrangements for my funeral. I told her, because I said, I ain’t coming out of here. You know what she told me? She said yes you are!” he said with tears in his eyes.

Pastor Christmas said he’s not sure whether the country’s battle with the virus is over. He went on to say he never thought he’d be a victim. He said he was the one to set up his pews to ensure social distancing and put up signs to ask folks to wear their masks.

“Keep your guards up against this disease because what we don’t want it to do is flare up again,” Pastor Christmas told 8News Sunday.

Pastor Christmas has been a gospel preacher for over 40 years. He has worked in jail and healthcare ministries.