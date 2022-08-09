LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Today marks the first day of the 2022-23 school year for students in Louisa and Prince Edward Counties.

While other Central Virginia school systems have been having major trouble filling empty staffing positions with mere weeks, or days, until their school year begins, Louisa County Schools began Tuesday morning fully staffed.

As recent as July 19, Richmond Public Schools was still looking to fill 176 positions before the upcoming school year starts on August 29.

Louisa County Public Schools Superintendent greeted students as they arrived at school on their first day, offering fist bumps and high-fives to get the year started off.

Local School Start Dates

Amelia: August 10

Chesterfield: August 29

Dinwiddie: August 22

Goochland: August 22

Henrico: August 29

Hanover: September 6

Hopewell: July 25

Petersburg: August 29

Powhatan: August 22

Prince George: August 22

Richmond: August 29