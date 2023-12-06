LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Louisa County Animal Shelter is currently at full capacity and is calling on the community for help.

One of the ways the shelter says residents can help is by sharing information about missing pets or sharing the best course of action to take when finding a stray animal.

It is standard practice to bring a lost pet to a shelter, but administrators have found that animals have a greater chance of reuniting with their owner if certain actions are taken before they are brought to the shelter.

According to the shelter, the percentage of lost pets being found once they enter into a shelter is only 17%, but when the pet is kept at a safe place in the neighborhood, the rate increases to 70%.

For area residents that have found an animal and when possible, Louisa County asks that the animal not be removed from its neighborhood. Instead, residents should fill out the Report a Found Animal Form.

County officials are encouraging pet owners to rehome their own animals.

Information on pet rehoming can be found here.