Louisa County breaks ground on new elementary school addition

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Louisa County Public Schools broke ground on the new addition to Jouett Elementary School on Thursday.

The new extension to the building is being built where the school playground currently sits. It will include 13 classrooms, two resource rooms and a common area.

The addition will be complete in time for the 2022-2023 school year.

A new playground will be built after the current one is taken down.

The ground breaking ceremony was attended by school board members, board of supervisors members and some members of the elementary school’s 570-person student body.

The golden shovel used at the ground breaking was delivered to the site on horseback.