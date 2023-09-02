LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Louisa County firefighter who was seriously injured in a crash on the way to a call has died, according to a post by Louisa County Saturday afternoon.

Virginia State Police said 20-year-old Mia Etheridge and another firefighter were responding to a call, when the fire engine crashed into a tree near Peach Grove Road. Etheridge was thrown from the truck during the crash, resulting in serious injuries.

Etheridge was then flown to UVA hospital from the scene, where she was being treated for her injuries.

A post to X by Louisa County at around 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, said, “We are saddened to announce the passing of firefighter, Mia Etheridge. We ask citizens to join us in remembering Mia for her bravery & heroism. She and her family will remain in the thoughts and prayers of not only the Fire and EMS department, but the heart of our community as a whole.”

Mia Etheridge (Photo: John McClement, The Yard Foundation)

The other firefighter in the crash — who was driving the fire truck — was treated and released from the hospital.