Louisa County firefighters rescue tiny kitten from collapsed drain pipe

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Typically you hear about firefighters being called to rescue cats stuck in trees but on Tuesday, Louisa County fire and EMS workers rescued a tiny feline friend that was stuck underground.

A six-week old orange tabby cat was trapped in a steel drain pipe that had collapsed underground.

Louisa County Department of Fire and EMS was called to the scene and first responders got to digging.

They found the kitten, now called ‘Mole,’ deep in the dirt after hearing his cries. They were able to rescue him and get him to the Louisa County Animal Shelter.

Mole is now in a foster home waiting for a forever family to adopt him.