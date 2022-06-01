LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As temperatures rise and home gardens become populated with fresh fruits and vegetables, a Virginia charity is accepting donations for extra yield.

The Louisa County Resource Council, a community organization that provides resources and services to people in need, posted on their Facebook page saying they are accepting donations for homegrown produce.

Donations can be dropped off at the council’s office at 147 Resource Lane in Louisa from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursdays.