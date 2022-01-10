Louisa County Sheriff’s Office releases timeline of search for Jacob Whaley

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Loved ones of Jacob Whaley, a Louisa man who died after his vehicle broke down during Monday’s snow storm, have expressed concerns that law enforcement did not do enough to help find him. Today, a week after his disappearance, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office released a timeline detailing their efforts.

The timeline, shared on Facebook, listed not only searches from Louisa law enforcement but also included investigations from Spotsylvania and Hanover county sheriff’s offices.

The post includes specific time stamps such as Jan. 3 at 9:23 p.m. when the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said they first sent a deputy to search for Whaley.

According to the sheriff’s office timeline, Louisa County officials searched for Whaley nine separate times after his disappearance. The timeline also references three times that other agencies searched for him.

Also included in the timeline is information about the winter storms significant impact on the county. During the search for Whaley, the sheriff’s office said chainsaws were used to clear trees from the roads and many roads were treacherous. There were also significant power outages in the county.

One of the last pieces of information included in the timeline was that the sheriff’s office learned that Whaley got a ride to an area called the “corner” which leads to some kind of off road shortcut.

Ultimately, the sheriff’s office said, Whaley was located at 4:45 p.m. around 209 yards from the road in “an extremely dense pine plantation.”