LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Residents of Louisa, Fluvanna and Orange Counties will soon see a host of floppy-eared K9s and their handlers throughout their communities as the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia Bloodhound Search and Rescue hosts the 11th Annual Winter Bloodhound Training Seminar this week.

Twenty-six bloodhound teams from law enforcement agencies all over Virginia, along with several teams from Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, will participate in this year’s seminar. Five new teams will be participating this year, making it the largest seminar so far.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia Bloodhound Search and Rescue will be hosting the 11th Annual Winter Bloodhound Training Seminar from March 5 to March 8. Credit: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia Bloodhound Search and Rescue will be hosting the 11th Annual Winter Bloodhound Training Seminar from March 5 to March 8. Credit: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia Bloodhound Search and Rescue will be hosting the 11th Annual Winter Bloodhound Training Seminar from March 5 to March 8. Credit: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia Bloodhound Search and Rescue will be hosting the 11th Annual Winter Bloodhound Training Seminar from March 5 to March 8. Credit: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia Bloodhound Search and Rescue will be hosting the 11th Annual Winter Bloodhound Training Seminar from March 5 to March 8. Credit: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia Bloodhound Search and Rescue will be hosting the 11th Annual Winter Bloodhound Training Seminar from March 5 to March 8. Credit: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office

Local businesses and private citizens are also involved in the seminar, and have allowed use of their property for training and donated meals for the K-9 Team handlers.

“We would like to thank once again, everyone for their help and support this year. We could not put this seminar on without all the support and assistance that each of you has given,” Lt. Patrick Sheridan, K9 Officer and Patrol Lieutenant for the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, said “The support for the K9 Teams in this area is stronger than anywhere else in Virginia.”

The seminar will have its opening ceremony at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 5 at the Best

Western Plus Crossroads Inn & Suites at 135 Wood Ridge Terrace in Zion Crossroads. It will conclude with a closing ceremony on Wednesday, March 8 at Roma Italian Restaurant at 406 E. Main Street in Louisa.

Throughout the duration of the seminar, there will be a large presence of working K9s out and about in Louisa, Fluvanna and Orange Counties. Residents are asked to be aware of the dogs’ presence as they take part in the seminar.

