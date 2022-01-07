Louisa families deal with outages, damage after first snow of the year

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds of homes and businesses in Louisa County are still without power days after a snow storm hit Virginia on Monday.

Dominion’s power outage reports 824 customers without power as of 6 p.m. on Friday. The Rappahannock Electric Cooperative is reporting 4,758 Louisa County members are without power as of 8 p.m. on Friday. Louisa County is also serviced by the Central Virginia Electric Cooperative which has 815 members without power in the county.

Scott Harris has been living in his Bumpass home for 30 years and said the weather surprised many new neighbors.

“This is one of the worst I’ve seen since I’ve been living in this county,” Harris said.

He’s been without power since Monday and enjoys hobbies like playing cards to pass the time.

Darkness surrounds his family’s house at night and several fallen trees litter their farm.

He describes the storm as a domino effect, as heavy snow and strong winds brought down powerlines.

“It was bad enough to where it hit so quick and it stuck to everything. Trees, telephone poles, everything came down and it just caught everybody, a whole lot of people completely off guard,” Harris said. “They weren’t expecting all this to happen.”

The Virginia Department of Transportation said they’re making good progress with clearing trees away from secondary roads in Louisa, but the subdivisions remain a challenge. Crews will work overnight through the weekend to treat and clear the roads. VDOT also said they’re collaborating with power companies to remove downed powerlines from roads.

Harris said he appreciates the crews dedication to restoring power. He also warns drivers to be careful when traveling.

“Even though the roads look clear you’ll come around a curve and then it’ll be one lane where a tree is falling,” said Harris.