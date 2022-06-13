LOUISA, Va. (WRIC) — Louisa County has approved the final design for a new fire station with water rescue capabilities near Lake Anna.

The new station, which will be built at 1856 New Bridge Rd in Mineral, Va, is intended to “improve service and reduce response times around Lake Anna.” In a statement, the county said they expect rapid growth in the Lake Anna area in coming years, which will increase the need for emergency services.

The county will also purchase a new ambulance, fire truck and water tanker, with crews there also staffing the county’s fire and rescue boat.

The station, which was funded by a mix of county funds and charitable donations, is expected to open in May 2023.

The county appropriated a little over $2.3 million to build the station, while an additional $200,000 was raised by the Foundation for Lake Anna Emergency Services to purchase a new ambulance and other equipment.