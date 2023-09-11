LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office have charged a suspect with murder in connection to a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon.

At about 3:46 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, deputies responded to the 2100 block of S. Spotswood Trail near the Trevilians Elementary School in Louisa County for a reported shooting.

While on the way to the scene, deputies were told that the victim was breathing, but not awake or talking, the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies arrived, they found a 33-year-old white man with an apparent gunshot wound, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and will be taken to the Medical Examiner, the sheriff’s office said in a release at around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. The man was identified as Michael Wayne Harris, of Louisa.

After an investigation, the sheriff’s office said it was determined that the man was brought to this location seeking medical attention and that the shooting had occurred at a home in the 5000 block of S. Spotswood Trail, a location several miles away.

The sheriff’s office said 35-year-old Kenneth Rowley, of Louisa — who was known to the victim — allegedly fired the shot. Rowley has been charged with murder, according to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.