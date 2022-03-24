LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the suspect or any witnesses in a hit-and-run incident that was caught on video in Mineral.

According to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, at around 1:10 p.m. on March 9, a car approaching the railroad crossing at the intersection of Chopping Road and Davis Highway lost control, spun and struck a set of railroad crossing lights.

The driver then got out of the car to assess the damage before getting back in and driving away.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect’s car, or any other car seen in the footage and photos below, is asked to call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 540-967-1234 or Louisa County Crime Solvers at 800-346-1466.