LOUISA, Va. (WRIC) — A hydroponics company will open a new 61-acre greenhouse in Louisa County, supported by a $200,000 grant from the state department of agriculture.

According to Governor Glenn Youngkin, whose office announced the news Friday, March 31, the project will require “tens of millions of dollars” of investment and will eventually produce millions of pounds of leafy greens.

“I want to thank Better Future Farms and Generate Capital for making this important investment in Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I commend them on the new jobs and fresh, local produce this project will provide to consumers in the Commonwealth and beyond.”

The release did not specify how many jobs would be created by the new greenhouse, but the company will receive a $200,000 grant from a state-run agriculture fund.

“We are pleased this facility will bring new job opportunities for our residents while affirming the county’s commitment to agribusinesses as a growing and vital part of our local economy,” said Louisa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Duane Adams.