LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating after a man died after being hit by a car on Interstate 64 East in Louisa County on Christmas Eve.

At 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec, 24 Virginia State Police responded to a crash on I-64 in Louisa County.

Police said 37-year-old Aldo Jose Abello, of Charlottesville, was driving a 2019 Nissan Kick in the left lane on I-64 when the car hit a deer, which disabled the Nissan.

Abello turned on the Nissan’s hazard lights, left the car and stood on the grassy median.

A 2023 Subaru Forester, driven by a 37-year-old man from Virginia Beach saw the stopped Nissan with its hazards on but realized he could not stop before hitting the vehicle. Police said traffic in the right lanes prevented him from changing lanes, at which point he swerved into the grassy median, hitting Abello.

Abello was taken to UVA Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

No other drivers or passengers had any injuries.