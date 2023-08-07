LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was killed after driving into another vehicle in a head-on collision in Louisa County over the weekend.

Shortly before 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6, state troopers were called to the area of 16738 Jefferson Highway for a reported two-vehicle crash.

According to police, a 2008 Dodge Ram — driven by 33-year-old David Lively Jr. of Bumpass — was driving east on Jefferson Highway when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 2014 Dodge Ram — driven by 58-year-old Bobbie Sprouse of Bumpass.

Lively died from his injuries at the scene. Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Sprouse was taken to VCU Medical Center for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.