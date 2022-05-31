LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 1.6 was recorded near Louisa County on the afternoon of Memorial Day, May 30.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred shortly after 11 a.m. Its epicenter was located about 40 miles northwest of Richmond.

The location of the Memorial Day earthquake was near Louisa County (Credit: USGS)

The quake comes just a day after another small earthquake was reported in Goochland County on Sunday, May 29. That earthquake had a magnitude of 2.3.

In August 2011, a 5.8-magnitude earthquake rocked Louisa County, bringing down buildings, businesses and homes. It was felt from Northern Virginia to Richmond.