LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing person alert for a 71-year-old resident who is believed to be endangered.

The sheriff’s office said Thomas Michael Grogan was last heard from by his friends on Aug. 22. Grogan is considered to be endangered due to him not taking his medications.

Police described Grogan as 5-feet 8-inches tall and 153 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Grogan is asked to contact the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 540-967-1234, or anonymously at 800-346-1466.