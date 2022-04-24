LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Residents have been displaced following a mobile home fire in Louisa County on Saturday night.

At around 9:00 a.m., Louisa County Fire was called to 198 Labor Lane outside of Gordonsville for a working structure fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a mobile home that had become completely engulfed in flames.

With the aid of the Orange County Fire Service, the first responders were able to have the fire under control by 9:38 p.m.

Louisa County Sheriff’s Office dispatched deputies to oversee the scene as well.

Although no one was injured during the incident, a crew member at the scene told 8News that the mobile home residents had been displaced.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined at this time.

(Photo courtesy of Louisa County Fire Department)