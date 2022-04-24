LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Residents have been displaced following a mobile home fire in Louisa County on Saturday night.

At around 9:00 a.m., Louisa County Fire was called to 198 Labor Lane outside of Gordonsville for a working structure fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a mobile home that had become completely engulfed in flames.

With the aid of the Orange County Fire Service, the first responders were able to have the fire under control by 9:38 p.m.

Louisa County Sheriff’s Office dispatched deputies to oversee the scene as well.

Although no one was injured during the incident, a crew member at the scene told 8News that the mobile home residents had been displaced.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined at this time.