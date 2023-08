LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 caused delays Sunday night.

A crash involving multiple vehicles has occurred on Interstate 64 at the ramp from Route 15 in Louisa County at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

The west left shoulder, left lane and right lane are closed, VDOT said.

Drivers are encouraged to take other routes.